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Townhouses for sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

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Thermi
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Vasilika
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23 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$456,934
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$416,790
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Vasilika, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$460,476
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
For sale maisonette of 209 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$421,606
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$552,572
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 201 m²
For sale maisonette of 201 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 181 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
$695,437
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 164 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$667,100
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$416,790
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Thermi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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