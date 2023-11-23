Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
113 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€365,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with swimming pool in Knossos, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
€407,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with mountain view in District of Sitia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor …
€170,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€567,600
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€605,600
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€533,600
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€309,100
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€607,970
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 7/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels…
€335,390
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 6 level…
€555,200
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Region of Crete, Greece
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 131 m²
A townhouse of 131.18 sq.m was put up for sale, which was built in 2009 on a plot of 262.01 …
€220,000
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Region of Crete, Greece
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 158 m²
A townhouse of 158.50 sq.m., built in 2008, on a plot of 1,028.03 sq.m. in a complex of 3 bu…
€530,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Villas with sea views, private pool and seafront in Panormos, Crete. Layout: 3 + 1 area 100 …
€315,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Xirosterni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€330,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kefalas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€330,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kefalas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels…
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€215,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€295,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€725,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€465,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir