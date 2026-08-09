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Townhouses for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
4
Heraklion
12
Heraklion Municipal Unit
12
Municipality of Heraklion
12
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61 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For Sale: Detached House 180 sq.m. on a 6,850 sq.m. Plot – Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete …
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Suggested for sale , building of 184 m2 in a 402 plot located in Heraklion of Crete. …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 119 m²
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Basement consist…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
For sale maisonette of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$85,389
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement co…
$151,131
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kritsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Region of Crete, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 158 m²
On a plot of 90sq.m there is a maisonette of approximately 138sq.m with a garage and parking…
$365,621
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skopi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$918,591
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Region of Crete, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 149 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$957,555
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrouchas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrouchas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For Sale Maisonette in Vlychadia – Sea View over the Cretan Sea Just 350 meters from the …
$434,175
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Region of Crete, Greece
Townhouse
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 123 m²
For Sale: Maisonette 50m from the Sea – Maleme, Chania, Crete Discover an exceptional 123 s…
$372,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,06M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalathas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalathas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalathas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalathas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Aspro, Greece
Townhouse
Aspro, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale: Separate maisonette with sea views and a common pool – Chania, Crete In one of the…
$319,918
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$984,892
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Maisonette with Sea & Mountain Views in Ano Chersonissos For sale: a 159 m² maisonette on…
$629,035
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
$511,247
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,04M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For Sale: Charming Old Stone Two-Storey House in Panormos – Only 24m from the Sea In the …
$222,718
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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