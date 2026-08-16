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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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Nea Kallikrateia
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21 property total found
Townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
Area 67 m²
For sale 4 corner maisonettes, fully equipped, in Paralia Dionysio. Each has an area of 67 s…
$214,047
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lakkoma, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lakkoma, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 90 m²
Townhouse with an area of 90 square meters in Halkidiki under construction is for sale. The …
$312,077
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floo…
$520,656
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Silata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$184,681
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 3
This 145-square-meter townhouse in Nea Fokaia, on the Kassandra peninsula, faces east and of…
$437,211
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Silata, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 …
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$207,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-baseme…
$519,414
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floo…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 rooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonette of 120 m² with ? plot of 40 m² in Nea Irakleia
$158,871
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Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

with Sea view
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