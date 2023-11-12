Townhouses for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Polygyros
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€88,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€200,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€225,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€450,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€116,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisone…
€80,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€260,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Psakoudia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€120,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir