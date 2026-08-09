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Townhouses for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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Ormylia
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34 properties total found
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 55 m²
For sale townhouse of 55 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under cons…
$226,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 88 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 88 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$177,098
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a maisonette of 72 sq.m located in Kalive, Polygyros, Halkidiki. The property incl…
$269,217
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a 78 sq.m Maisonette in Kalives Polygyrou. The ground floor includes a living room…
$255,268
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Maisonette in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Stunning Sea & Mountain Views …
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
120 sq.m. Maisonette for Sale in Sithonia, Chalkidiki 📍 Location: Sithonia, Chalkidiki …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$272,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Se…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a maisonette of 85 sq.m located in Kalive, Polygyros, Halkidiki. The property incl…
$337,974
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale maisonette of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$226,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Ormylia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a Maisonette in Kalives Polygyrou with a total area of 118 sq.m, of which 96 sq.m …
$371,298
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Townhouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Area 121 m²
Townhouse for sale of 121 sq.m. in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The grou…
$262,098
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$272,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
Area 184 m²
🏠 Three-Storey Detached House for Sale – 183.47 sq.m. with Garden 📍 Located in a quiet n…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
Area 82 m²
For Sale: Maisonette 82 sq.m. – Fully Renovated and Furnished, Just 200m from the Sea Si…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$272,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Gerakini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Fwor sale: A modern townhouse currently under construction in the beautiful area of Kassandr…
$454,969
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: townhouse of 55 sq.m. in Metamorfosi, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a living…
$209,778
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$272,744
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. B…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 55 m²
For sale townhouse of 55 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under cons…
$226,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 56 m²
For sale townhouse area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidi…
$226,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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