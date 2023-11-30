Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Leptokarya
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Leptokarya, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€115,000
