  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

12 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-base…
€425,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€530,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€310,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€210,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€210,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€200,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

