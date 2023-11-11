UAE
47 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€310,000
Recommend
Townhouse with furnishings
Perivoli, Greece
2
1
79 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
1
133 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€265,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
4
1
113 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€245,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Kastania, Greece
8
3
175 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€330,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view
Spartilas, Greece
3
134 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
€312,000
Recommend
Townhouse with furnishings
Peroulades, Greece
1
198 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
€190,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with city view
Mantouki, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1
For sale, a three storey building of 120 sq.m located in the heart of Mandouki! The property…
€165,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lakka, Greece
1
131 m²
1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
€220,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Liapades, Greece
4
124 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€140,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Liapades, Greece
4
2
147 m²
1
For sale, a house of 145 sq.m located in Liapades, in the very heart of the village! The pro…
Price on request
Recommend
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings
Kynopiastes, Greece
2
140 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kouramaditika, Greece
5
2
140 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€300,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4
400 m²
1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
€450,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Karousades, Greece
6
106 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
€200,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Kompitsi, Greece
5
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€175,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
1
190 m²
2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels. T…
€300,000
Recommend
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Paleochori, Greece
1
1
90 m²
1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
€75,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
1
110 m²
1
A 110 sq.m cottage is for sale in Tsaki Benitses area in the south-east of Corfu. The house …
€290,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalami, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale, a two-storey cottage located in Sinies area in the north-east of Corfu. The house …
€440,000
Recommend
Townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
1
148 m²
1
For sale a cottage of 148 sq.m in the Alepou area, 4 km from Corfu town. The house consists …
€260,000
Recommend
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Viros, Greece
1
150 m²
1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
€140,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
6
2
165 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€330,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
5
135 m²
4
Reduced! On the wonderful island of Corfu, there is a house 135 sq.m for sale. The house is …
€425,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Sokraki, Greece
3
1
84 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€90,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakades, Greece
3
2
78 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€85,000
1
Recommend
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
840 m²
1
Cottage for sale total area of 840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Markos, Greece
5
3
170 m²
2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonet…
€320,000
Recommend
