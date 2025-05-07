Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Athens, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 66 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$219,186
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor consi…
$362,915
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 600 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floor cons…
$2,66M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$396,622
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor cons…
$589,737
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$567,055
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$354,873
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 7th floor cons…
$464,985
