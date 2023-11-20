Townhouses for sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

5 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Vrondou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Vrondou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€115,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€70,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The b…
€93,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
Properties features in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

