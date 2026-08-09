Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Dion - Olympos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

;
Litochoro
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
For sale maisonette of 184 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$283,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$265,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 181 m²
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ba…
$230,238
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 188 m²
For sale maisonette of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$198,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Kondariotissa, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Kondariotissa, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st …
$115,709
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$135,781
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$109,806
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go