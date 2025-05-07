Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Glyfada
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement consi…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$3,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of the…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located on the ground (112 sq.m) and second (128 sq.m) floor, it has the exclus…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$635,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There are: a …
$908,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located on the ground (70 sq.m) and second (170 sq.m) floor, it has the ex…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go