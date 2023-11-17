Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Aegean, Greece

13 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basem…
€410,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 2 le…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€385,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 500 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The maisonette has…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Aegean, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Aegean, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor c…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€1,20M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
€6,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Mera, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in mykonos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€700,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€380,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Zifias, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Zifias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tavari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tavari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 129 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€150,000

