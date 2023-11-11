Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

46 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€240,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€140,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€95,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€215,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€330,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Sinasos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Sinasos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses for sale in the complex, located on the island Euboea. There are 8 houses of 80 squar…
€120,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
€235,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
€285,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€367,500
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€450,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
€270,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€430,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€137,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gymno, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€170,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Egani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Egani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€115,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€190,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
€180,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€115,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€215,500
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€277,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
€373,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
€185,000
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
€3,25M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Volos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
€320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Longos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€250,000

