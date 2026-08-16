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Townhouses for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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Municipality of Thiva
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Demotike Enoteta Plataion
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26 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$214,889
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$433,910
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Dilesi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$509,085
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 195 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 270 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd f…
$440,404
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$135,781
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 145 m²
Townhouse for sale of 145 sq.m. on the island of Evia. The townhouse is located on 2 levels.…
$299,015
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$282,747
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Malesina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-b…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavkos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavkos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. Groun…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$909,146
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 170 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Glyphada, Greece
Townhouse
Glyphada, Greece
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
glyphada, Mesonet Sale, 132 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of construc…
$989,459
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Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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