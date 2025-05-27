Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thassos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Thassos Municipality, Greece

49 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 200 sq.m on the island of Thasos under construction. The townhous…
$415,987
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 107 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The…
$330,510
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 121 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The…
$410,288
3 bedroom townthouse in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
$359,002
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor -2/2
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m on the island of Thasos under construction. The townhous…
$370,399
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 95 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The …
$393,193
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor -2/2
Townhouse of 150 sq.m. on the island of Thasos is for sale. The townhouse is located on 3 le…
$267,827
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 90 sq.m on the island of Thasos under construction. The townhouse…
$370,399
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 175 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The townhou…
$393,193
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Skala Potamias, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/2
$467,273
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
$205,144
3 bedroom townthouse in Prinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
$364,701
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 85 square meters on the island of Thasos. The townhouse i…
$307,716
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 151 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The…
$598,337
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale of 100 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The townhouse is…
$415,987
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 119 square meters on the island of Thasos under construct…
$398,891
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 124 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The…
$427,384
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 89 square meters on the island of Thasos under constructi…
$296,319
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 122 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The…
$421,685
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale townhouse area of 240 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The townhouse is located on 4 …
$1,14M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 91 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The …
$205,144
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 104 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The townhouse is located on 3 level…
$364,701
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 122 sq.m. on the island of Thasos under construction. The…
$415,987
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Townhouse for sale of 140 sq.m. on the island of Thasos. The townhouse is located on 1 level…
$91,175
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Potamias, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$319,113
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$376,524
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 119 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$366,065
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$360,836
3 bedroom townthouse in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maiso…
$381,954
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters on the island of Thassos . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$194,675
