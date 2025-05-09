Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermaikos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

Peraia
5
Epanomi
7
Nea Michaniona
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$209,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonettes of 170 m² in Nea Michaniona
$174,759
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$89,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$960,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$136,699
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$189,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$227,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$166,127
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 7 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 185 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonette of 185 m² on a plot of 100 m². It consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
$270,541
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$176,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 177 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$141,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$86,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$418,792
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$130,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$141,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 168 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$190,678
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$291,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 100 m² in Epanomi
$148,280
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$200,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go