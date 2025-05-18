Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$302,686
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Floor -1
For sale maisonette of 335 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$816,559
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$417,497
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$623,760
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$680,466
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$499,008
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement consi…
$761,933
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 208 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$499,008
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$571,993
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$887,182
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has one level. A magnificent…
$417,497
Townhouse in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 667 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in the Northern Athens' suburb in the town of Stamata. The house contai…
$1,90M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$365,310
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$527,361
