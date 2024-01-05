Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Saronikos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor consi…
€355,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/1
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€148,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
€860,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€472,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€580,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€340,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€255,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir