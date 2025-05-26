Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$313,123
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$303,902
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Impressive house 100 Sqm, in Kassandra Halkidiki for sale for nature lovers, fully furnished…
$242,299
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
If you are looking for a summer home and you are a lover of nature this home is for you. Wak…
$281,653
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$307,326
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PENTHOUSE HOME in the quiet part of the seaside town PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI.  The home is gorge…
$171,730
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Estate home luxury living at its best & built in 2023, with this stone detail and modern arc…
$318,470
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$525,248
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Maisonette on 3 levels boasts some of the best views in Kriopigi the quaint town in KASSANDR…
$173,766
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A villa with sea views is a luxurious property typically located in a coastal area of Polihr…
$661,523
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Great offer in the thriving area of Elani, with 106 sq meters of living area including 3 bed…
$196,970
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In a peaceful community, this maisonette just went on the market for those who enjoy peacefu…
$242,245
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level.…
$396,622
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the picturesque coastal location of Pefkohori, this charming traditional maisonet…
$107,546
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$485,561
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
Townhouse 4 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
For sale a 3-storey furnished maisonette of 105 m² with a plot of 80 m². It consists of 3 be…
$292,184
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$193,093
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$510,349
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This South-oriented modern villa is located in the luxury urbanization of Kassandra Nea Skio…
$685,392
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Estate property luxury living at its best, with this stone detail and modern architecture ma…
$664,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
2 Homes, One Price, Great For Rental Income!! 2 homes with a total of 95 sq meters of liv…
$232,153
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$301,738
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This is a traditional village house for sale in Halkidiki with 130 sq meters of living area,…
$170,088
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The property is a stunning beachfront home that offers a tranquil and serene environment wit…
$595,804
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The stunning stone-built trimmed home with architecture that blends beautifully with the fac…
$419,040
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$245,861
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to “The Cottage”, a fantastic cottage located in Pefkohori’s most popular Old Square…
$181,617
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$279,387
