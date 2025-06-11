Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale townhouse area of 135 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$364,253
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Karousades, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Karousades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, a townhouse of 106 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse…
$125,212
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sidari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sidari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 198 square meters on the island of Corfu. The townhouse i…
$204,892
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agnitsini, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agnitsini, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette area of 146 square meters with a plot of 534 square meters in the area o…
$273,190
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lauki, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lauki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale townhouse area of 140 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The townhouse is located on 0 l…
$147,978
