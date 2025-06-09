Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale townhouse area of 250 sq.m in Attica under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$352,870
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$323,560
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$156,561
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Palatia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale of 170 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 4 levels. The ground …
$284,573
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 320 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The fir…
$739,889
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 4 levels. Ground floo…
$853,718
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$676,287
Close
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 225 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$170,744
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$281,811
Close
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$782,807
Close
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor -1/4
Townhouse for sale with an area of 235 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$307,339
