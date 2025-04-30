Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$76,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$119,392
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette…
$89,404
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
