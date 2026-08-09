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Houses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Corfu
21
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
128
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
101
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
100
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674 properties total found
Villa in Doukades, Greece
Villa
Doukades, Greece
Area 485 m²
Villa for sale of 485 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. From the windows you can see the sea, th…
$1,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 74 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$692,573
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette area of 120 square meters. m in Lefkimmi The property consists of two b…
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Kontokali, Greece
Villa
Kontokali, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 230 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,50M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Geraki, Greece
Cottage
Geraki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 87 m²
House for sale in Agios Panteleimonas For sale: A detached house that includes: An …
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,71M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In one of the most sought-after areas of Loutraki, just 700 meters from the sea, an exceptio…
$637,618
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Ipsos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 274 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 5 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megalopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Stone-built traditional house of 215 sq.m. in Muria village, Gortynia. It is a 2-storey hous…
$233,073
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Erymanthos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 living…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 210sq.m, partially furnished on a plot of 500sq.m. e…
$268,034
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Area 72 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katastari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katastari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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