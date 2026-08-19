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Residential properties for sale in Lefkada Municipality, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Ellomenos
3
Municipal Unit of Lefkada
3
Municipal Unit of Sfakiates
3
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$285,103
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,71M
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Languages
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters on Islands. There are: solar panels for water heating, a f…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 656 m²
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsoukalades, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsoukalades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa in Vlycho, Greece
Villa
Vlycho, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale villa of 167 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There are: air conditioning. Extras inc…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Close
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Petros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Petros, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House for Sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in the area: Agios Petros - Le…
$582,630
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3 bedroom house in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 820 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Lefkada, Nydri Property Details Location: Ellomeno, Lefkad…
$619,151
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Renovated Maisonette in the Heart of Lefkada City – Ideal for Residential and Touristic Use …
$302,918
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Property types in Lefkada Municipality

houses

Properties features in Lefkada Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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