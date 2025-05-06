Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kassopaia Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
18
18 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale – A Private Coastal Haven with Pool, Jacuzzi & Breathtakin…
$3,09M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kalami, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$357,261
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
$3,34M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$759,934
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxurious villa of 250 sq.m with panoramic sea views in Barbati area, the north-…
$2,89M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$292,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$454,028
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Gimari, Greece
Townhouse
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.m with a plot of 534 sq.m in Tritsi area.The property consists…
$268,212
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,08M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two stor…
$2,51M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,03M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$1,01M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$245,861
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Kassopaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
