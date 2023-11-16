Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

houses
5
6 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
City of Corinth Sinikismos area, floor apartment of 130 sq.m. 2nd floor ( metached house - w…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dry, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dry, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€320,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the city, the…
€800,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Myli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€145,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Kios, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Kios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€240,000

Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

Mir