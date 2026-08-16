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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Lerna
3
5 properties total found
Cottage in Myli, Greece
Cottage
Myli, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of t…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$283,370
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
🏛 LOFT-apartment in the heart of Athens - Neos Kosmos district under the Golden VisaPrice: €…
$365,577
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Two-story historic detached house of 188 sq.m. accompanied by two ground floor shops. - T…
$179,789
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Property types in Municipality of Argos and Mykines

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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