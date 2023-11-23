Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Nafpaktia

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Antirrio
5
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
€2,80M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
€165,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platanite, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€450,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Sleekness, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sleekness, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€530,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Platanitis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Platanitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€195,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Staircase, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Staircase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€300,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Property types in Municipality of Nafpaktia

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir