Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€1,90M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€550,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
€146,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laughing, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€280,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Bee, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Bee, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€470,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Bee, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Bee, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€180,000
5 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laughing, Greece
5 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on the fifth floor a…
€275,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Figs, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor a…
€275,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

