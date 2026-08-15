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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

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4 properties total found
3 room house in Kato Pitsa, Greece
3 room house
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Kato Pitsa Xylokastro | For Sale Seaside Detached House 115sqm on a 950sqm Plot with Guest H…
$358,947
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2 bedroom house in Ano Loutro, Greece
2 bedroom house
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Seaside Two-Storey Detached House 200 sq.m. in Xylokastro. In one of the most beautiful loc…
$185,649
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 50 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$89,733
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 180 Sq.m., 5 Bedro…
$419,532
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Xylokastro, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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