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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Asini
3
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
5
Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha
3
11 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC.…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Drepano, Greece
Cottage
Drepano, Greece
Area 272 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A view o…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Property Code: 11490 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €250.000. Th…
$284,879
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3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Property Code: 11138 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 112 sq.m, on the Ground f…
$136,742
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 434 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 434 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
Tolo, Nafplio: Two-storey villa with pool – 1/6 ownership for €109,000! At owners.gr, wit…
$128,778
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Iria, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Iria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF OUR OFFICE. On the beach of Iria and just 100 m from the sea, a 50 sq.…
$111,749
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Property types in Municipality of Nafplio

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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