Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

12 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Property Code: 11910 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Kavos for €127.000 . This 98 sq.…
Price on request
3 room house with bright, with Closet: Built-in, with Floors: Tiles in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house with bright, with Closet: Built-in, with Floors: Tiles
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 601780 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Melissi for €270.000. This 127 sq. m. H…
Price on request
1 room studio apartment with bright, with View: Sea, with Door: Simple in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room studio apartment with bright, with View: Sea, with Door: Simple
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Property Code: 1662 - Studio FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €35.000 . This 27 sq. m. Studio is…
Price on request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€470,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kantia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kantia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€760,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€230,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Aria, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€170,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€280,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€330,000

