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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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apartments
17
houses
47
64 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is an exceptional 111 sq.m. elevated ground-floor apartment, located in a two-story…
$373,963
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 470 m²
Elegant three-level villa featuring two independent entrances that ensure comfort, functiona…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An excellent corner apartment of 108 sq.m. is for sale, located on an elevated ground floor …
$327,217
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$407,344
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 900 m²
Τ he property is a luxurious structure, designed with inspiration and decorated according to…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale a unique luxurious detached house with a total area of 368 sq.m., set on a 673 sq.m…
$672,932
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 350 m²
New price!!! An apartment is offered for sale in the elite area of the northern capital of …
$542,718
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 474 m²
For sale 6-storey house of 474 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
For sale maisonette of 149 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$347,609
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-ba…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 97 m²
For sale: a second-floor apartment with a total area of 96.70 sq.m. , situated in a residen…
$101,541
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 295 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 295 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Basement consists o…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground …
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$478,187
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedr…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Opportunity! A beautiful and spacious three-level detached house of 258 sq.m. is offered fo…
$523,744
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 385 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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