  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Corinth

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€670,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-b…
€690,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

