Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Korissia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Korissia, Greece

houses
6
6 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Neochoraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neochoraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments.On the ground floor, there are two apartm…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petriti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petriti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Neochoraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neochoraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$89,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$88,571
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Marathias, Greece
1 room Cottage
Marathias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: air conditioning…
$441,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$114,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Korissia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go