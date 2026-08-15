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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Epidavros
4
4 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Epidauros, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 420 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Presenting a charming small house near the famous Ancient Epidaurus, offering a perfect retr…
$160,662
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
$183,100
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4 bedroom house in Nea Epidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
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Property types in Municipality of Epidaurus

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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