Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
Property Code: 621516 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €310.000 . Th…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
€185,000
