  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
16
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
5
35 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
€1,50M
2 room apartment with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Arrogant, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Arrogant, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment…
€110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Figs, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€640,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
€146,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Laughing, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€280,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€550,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Particles, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Particles, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€160,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Arrogant, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arrogant, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pink, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pink, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Bee, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Bee, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€470,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€790,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pink, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pink, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Derven, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Derven, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€700,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Bee, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Bee, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€180,000

