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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Xylokastro
4
Municipal Unit of Evrostina
4
27 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale apartment of 136 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room house in Kato Pitsa, Greece
3 room house
Kato Pitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Kato Pitsa Xylokastro | For Sale Seaside Detached House 115sqm on a 950sqm Plot with Guest H…
$358,947
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 50 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$89,733
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$175,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Korinthia - Kentro 180 Sq.m., 5 Bedro…
$419,532
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$861,917
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$861,917
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room house in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
$205,113
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$80,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Ano Loutro, Greece
2 bedroom house
Ano Loutro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Seaside Two-Storey Detached House 200 sq.m. in Xylokastro. In one of the most beautiful loc…
$185,649
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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