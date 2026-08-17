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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

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houses
5
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$568,452
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Gialova is the embodiment of modern comfort and elegance, located just 190 mete…
$1,64M
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2 bedroom apartment in Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$340,175
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pylos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Olive Garden Villas — Next Level Panorama Living Welcome to Olive Garden, a boutique proj…
$1,82M
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4 bedroom house in Pylos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available from our office is a luxurious stone villa located in the wider area of Pylos. Mad…
$1,70M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
$2,71M
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Properties features in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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