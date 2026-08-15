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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Itylo, Greece
5 bedroom house
Itylo, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Built in 2007, this beautiful home is located in an idyllic setting above the seaside villag…
$976,130
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms.…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

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