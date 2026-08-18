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Residential properties for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

;
Laganas Municipal Unit
4
Zakynthos Municipal Unit
7
13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamaki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Vacation Homes on Zakynthos Modern vacation homes (approx. 32 m²) are for sale on the bea…
$29,118
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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Villa in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Zakynthos 140 m² – 3,000 m² plot – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – 1/6 co-ownership for €…
$154,417
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katastari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katastari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Lithakia, Greece
Cottage
Lithakia, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale three properties with a total area of ​​350 sq.m and a warehouse of 16 sq.m on a pl…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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Cottage in Planos, Greece
Cottage
Planos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos. …
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of 12 high quality 2-storey houses for sale in Zakynthos FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Fant…
$265,053
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Property types in Zakynthos Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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