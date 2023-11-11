Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Velos

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

Velo
3
13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€160,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€255,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Velo, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Velo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€137,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Grain, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Grain, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€205,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Velo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Velo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€175,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Fountains, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Fountains, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€117,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Grain, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Grain, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€118,000
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Grain, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€900,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nerantza, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€270,000

Property types in Municipal Unit of Velos

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Velos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir