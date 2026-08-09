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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Corinth
64
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
16
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
12
Corinth
9
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104 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$692,573
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Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Assos - Lechaio Perigiali apartment of 55 sq m. furnished 2nd floor bright in good condition…
$116,537
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-ba…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
$221,419
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An excellent corner apartment of 108 sq.m. is for sale, located on an elevated ground floor …
$327,217
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$198,112
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 385 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 135 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bat…
$139,844
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 650 m²
For sale apartment of 650 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
In a magnificent natural landscape, with panoramic views of the Saronic Gulf and just 250 me…
$331,936
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 193 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 193 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Kato Assos village near Korinth, apartment of 72 sq.m. 2nd floor (no elevator) in excellent …
$215,593
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$466,380
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 242 m²
For sale maisonette of 242 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
The property is developed on three levels, with a ground floor area of 86 square meters, inc…
$785,171
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sophiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sophiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Chiliomodi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Chiliomodi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 380 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Corinth

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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