Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Corinth
33
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
6
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
5
Municipal Unit of Corinth
3
Municipal Unit of Saronikos
3
54 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Assos Lechaio near Korinth, detached house of 125 sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. with drilling…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€210,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
€127,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room in Assos, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with storage room
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning in Assos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with AirConditioning
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 106 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
€130,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€210,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€285,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€800,000

Property types in Municipality of Corinth

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
