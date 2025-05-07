Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefktro, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
For sale, a one of a kind property on a plot of 3000 sq.m. This property is located only 100…
$584,158
2 bedroom house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
$379,962
3 bedroom townthouse in Riglia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Riglia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground fl…
$283,527
