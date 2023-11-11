Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

apartments
3
houses
20
23 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€850,000
3 room cottage with sea view in Stains, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view
Stains, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€2,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
€750,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€600,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€450,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stains, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stains, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
€2,20M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Petrothalassa, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€460,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
€140,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
€75,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 306 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€790,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
€1,32M

