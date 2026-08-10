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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsoukalades, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsoukalades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$285,103
VAT
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3 bedroom house in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 820 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Lefkada, Nydri Property Details Location: Ellomeno, Lefkad…
$619,151
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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