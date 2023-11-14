Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Lefkada

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

1 property total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€275,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir