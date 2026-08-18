Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kalamata
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

;
houses
6
7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 303 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 296 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartments are available for sale through our agency in a four-story building located…
$465,097
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arfara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arfara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$247,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Artemisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Artemisia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pelekito, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pelekito, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of o…
$3,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go