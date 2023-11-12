Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Bottom Carvel, Greece
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Bottom Carvel, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€1,50M
Townhouse with furnishings in Lower Verga, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Lower Verga, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000

