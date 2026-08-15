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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

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houses
4
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Property Code: 11490 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €250.000. Th…
$284,879
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3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Property Code: 11138 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 112 sq.m, on the Ground f…
$136,742
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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