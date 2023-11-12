Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

Nafplio
4
6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€230,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Aria, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€170,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€280,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
€120,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nafplio, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€330,000

