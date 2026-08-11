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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
In a magnificent natural landscape, with panoramic views of the Saronic Gulf and just 250 me…
$331,936
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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