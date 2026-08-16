Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of North Kynouria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Paralio Astros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paralio Astros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$242,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Paralio Astros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go