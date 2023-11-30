Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of North Kynouria, Greece

3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in agios stephanos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
agios stephanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€265,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€280,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

