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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

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Vrachati
27
29 properties total found
Townhouse in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse
Vrachati, Greece
Area 227 m²
For sale townhouse area of 227 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula. The townhouse is …
$340,450
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth, maisonette of 140 sq.m. 3 levels (semi-basement-ground floor …
$279,688
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Cottage in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage
Vrachati, Greece
Area 267 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 267 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea o…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Vrachati near Corinth, newly built maisonette of 88 sq.m. 1st-2nd floor, close to the beach,…
$227,246
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$227,064
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth discover this beautiful detached house of 215sq.m. in a plot o…
$326,302
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 210sq.m, partially furnished on a plot of 500sq.m. e…
$268,034
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Vrachati village near Korinth, detached house of 136 sq.m. ground floor on a plot of 400 sq.…
$244,727
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$215,503
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Vrachati village near Korinth, maisonette of 65 sq.m. furnished 1st-2nd floor, in very good …
$161,986
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$291,220
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Vrachati a village near Corinth, apartment of 70 sq.m. 2nd floor airy and bright in very goo…
$139,844
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
The Maisonette in Vrachati Corinthia is a property that is only 20 meters from the sea. With…
$279,195
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 75 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
$110,710
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth, detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. with the po…
$157,324
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2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse
Vrachati, Greece
Area 88 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 88 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townho…
$217,832
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
$343,783
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Stone Villa of 300 sq.m. just 12 minutes walk from Vrachati Beach Set on a beautif…
$505,992
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipal Unit of Vocha

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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