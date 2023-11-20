Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€900,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€460,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€550,000
