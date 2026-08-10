Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Ermioni
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

;
Ermioni
5
15 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Set amidst the serene landscape of Achladitsa (Dardiza), one of the most desirable residenti…
$749,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$342,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Thermisia, Greece
Villa
Thermisia, Greece
Area 147 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 147 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first floor consists …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Set amidst the serene landscape of Achladitsa (Dardiza), one of the most desirable residenti…
$740,034
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$543,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 720 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious P…
$1,00M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Set amidst the serene landscape of Achladitsa (Dardiza), one of the most desirable residenti…
$748,690
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first floor consists …
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
$826,506
Leave a request

Property types in Municipal Unit of Ermioni

houses

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go