Residential properties for sale in Argostoli Municipality, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Spartia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Spartia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up fr…
$448,810
1 room Cottage in Kourkoumelata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kourkoumelata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a historically significant building built in 1870 in the village of Kaligata in …
$771,109
Villa 1 room in Pesada, Greece
Villa 1 room
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 900 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The owners will be leaving …
$1,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pesada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pesada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property for Sale in Kefalonia island Greece, near Fiscardo For Sale: Villa with a total …
$378,647
Leave a request
