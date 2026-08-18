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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

;
Kiato
13
26 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
For sale maisonette of 173 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 367 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 b…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$288,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$365,621
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse of 105 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$314,205
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 302 m²
For sale maisonette of 302 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement…
$480,602
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$326,166
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kiato, Greece
Villa
Kiato, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 190 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The villa consists of 4 b…
$684,930
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
For sale 50 sq.m. Apartment in Kiato, Corinthia, in an excellent location just 460 meters fr…
$65,282
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Kiato, Greece
Apartment
Kiato, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$116,560
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one kitc…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. S…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipal Unit of Sikyona

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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