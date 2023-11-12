Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Sikyona, Greece

apartments
3
houses
10
13 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kiato, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€600,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€156,900
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Diminio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Diminio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€350,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€185,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Diminio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Diminio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€299,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Velina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Velina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€100,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kiato, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kiato, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paralia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€450,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paralia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€440,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€360,000

