Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Paxos, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
Townhouse in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Loggos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Loggos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you three luxury villas in a prestigious complex of the island of Paxos.The complex…
$1,04M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Loggos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Loggos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Ground floor consists of living …
$991,556
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
