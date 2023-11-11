Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€165,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Romanian, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 297 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€800,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bed…
€140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€750,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€120,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€270,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
€110,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platani, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platani, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
€380,000

