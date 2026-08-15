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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Drepano, Greece
Cottage
Drepano, Greece
Area 272 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A view o…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Iria, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Iria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF OUR OFFICE. On the beach of Iria and just 100 m from the sea, a 50 sq.…
$111,749
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Asini, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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